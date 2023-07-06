Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road To Be Closed for Traffic in Evenings

District Administration has banned night travel between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan via the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road on Wednesday.

Mansehra Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao told the media that the ban will continue from “6 pm to morning” for passenger and tourist safety during monsoon season. “The decision has been taken in consultation with the administration of Chilas,” he added.

An official circular has been issued in this regard. The police have been placed at Babusar Top to enforce the government’s order and prevent cars and other transport vehicles from crossing both sides. He added:

In light of the heavy influx of tourists on Eidul Azha, the district administrations of Mansehra and Chilas have unanimously decided to allow night traffic via Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road but henceforth such facility is banned for visitors.

The police personnel said that the hill stations become prone to landslides during monsoon. Under such circumstances, nighttime travel can prove fatal for motorists and passengers.

The spokesman stated that the district administration is working hard to improve services for visitors.