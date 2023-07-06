UAE Keen to Invest in Pakistan’s Renewable Energy Sector

The President of COP28 and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber Thursday said that UAE is interested in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector.

During a conversation with Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman during his day-long official visit, Javer said that UAE is keen to identify investment projects for its public and private sector organizations and work with our counterparts in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Banks Discouraging Traders from Opening LCs on Solar Panel Imports

The visiting minister particularly highlighted the alternative energy space, and said that UAE is very keen to work with Pakistan in the renewable energy sector, and apply scale and capital in advancing renewable energy assets.

Jaber said that his country is also interested in the conventional energy sector and said that he would be happy to have discussions on the supply of products and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

According to a press release issued a day earlier, President of COP28 is visiting on an official invitation extended by Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman to share Pakistan’s progress on climate and environmental goals ahead of the COP28 conference in UAE.

The UAE minister will also call upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the official visit.