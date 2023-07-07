PPP to Support IMF Deal in ‘Larger National Interest’

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has expressed its willingness to support the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program citing larger national interest.

The development came during a meeting of IMF’s resident representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz with the finance team of the PPP, including Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and Senator Saleem Mandviwala.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce said that the meeting held here in minister’s enclave, aimed to discuss the possibility of a standby agreement with Pakistan, which would have a profound impact on the nation’s financial stability.

“The PPP expressed its willingness to support the IMF program, citing larger national interest as the driving force behind their decision,” the statement said.

The commerce minister, representing the party’s finance team, acknowledged the significance of the standby agreement in addressing Pakistan’s economic concerns.

He reiterated the PPP’s commitment to working in harmony with the IMF to ensure the successful implementation of the program.

“The discussion between the IMF representative and the PPP finance team is seen as a positive step towards economic reform and stability in Pakistan,” the statement added.

The IMF team is expected to meet representatives of all the major political parties in Pakistan, as reported by ProPakistani earlier.