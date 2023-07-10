Govt Announces 60,000 Paid Internships Under Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Program

Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Program (BNIP) is an initiative launched by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, aimed at empowering the youth.

The program’s objective is to offer 60,000 paid internships to young graduates. Interested candidates can apply using the steps outlined below:

The first step is to visit the official BNIP website to obtain information about the program and its objectives. Then click on the ‘Register’ feature to create your personal account. The registration process will require them to provide basic information.

Applicants can then log into their personalized dashboard on the BNIP website, which provides account details and other relevant information.

Candidates can then browse through a wide range of internship opportunities available in various fields offered by organizations in the public, private, and development sectors.

Applicants can proceed to apply for their selected internship program by following the provided application guidelines to complete the process.

Each internship will last for a duration of 6-12 months. During this period, candidates will receive both off-job and on-job training, which will equip them with marketable skills and practical experience. Additionally, a monthly stipend ranging from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 40,000 will be provided.

This program presents a remarkable opportunity for young graduates to gain valuable work experience and enhance their prospects in the job market.