New Saudi Airline ‘Riyadh Air’ Launches Major Recruitment Drive Ahead of Launch

The upcoming airline of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh Air, has started a major recruitment drive for pilots ahead of its scheduled launch in 2025.

According to the airline’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Peter Bellew, they are looking for the first batch of pilots, who will help them during the training process until the airline’s launch in two years.

Bellew urged pilots with training experience on Boeing 787-9 or the Boeing 777 to apply for the vacancies on Riyadh Air’s website.

While the interview process will begin in September this year, the formal induction will commence in January 2024, Bellew added. He further said that the airline will hire 700 pilots with experience on the 787, but they are also open to those with wide-body aircraft experience.

Outlining the benefits of joining Riyadh Air, the COO said that people, wanting to live in a lively capital that is currently undergoing major development, may find this to be the perfect opportunity.

Saudia Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund (PIF), launched Riyad Air which has ordered around 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes in a multi-billion-dollar deal in April this year.

Overall, the airline plans to induct approximately 121 787 Dreamliners, making it the fifth-largest commercial order in Boeing’s history.