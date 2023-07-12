Riyadh Air Alerts Job Applicants to Beware of Fake Career Websites

Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new major airline, has warned job seekers about fake job websites attempting to scam unsuspecting applicants.

The airline is planning a significant recruitment drive to fill various positions as it aims to connect the Kingdom with over 100 destinations worldwide by 2030. However, jobseekers must be cautious and avoid these deceptive practices.

The airline, owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has plans to create more than 200,000 jobs directly and indirectly through its expansion.

During this exciting time, we wanted to remind applicants that Riyadh Air will only engage with candidates through our official channels and to be mindful of impersonating accounts and fraudulent links. We invite you to apply on the Careers portal at https://t.co/tXKuwCuKel. pic.twitter.com/lwVt1VeT2k — Riyadh Air (@RiyadhAir) July 10, 2023

Scammers have identified an opportunity to exploit job seekers by asking them to pay fees during the application process.

In response, Riyadh Air has taken to social media to warn applicants about these fraudulent websites. The airline emphasized that it does not request any payments or banking details from jobseekers.

It has urged potential candidates to only engage with official channels for job applications and to be aware that these channels will never ask for money or personal bank information.

Riyadh Air also acknowledged the overwhelming number of applicants interested in joining their team since the official launch. However, it wanted to ensure that individuals are aware of the risks associated with unofficial websites and links that may demand monetary fees.

To maintain transparency and protect applicants, Riyadh Air has advised interested individuals to visit their official website and use verified communication platforms for job applications. By doing so, jobseekers can ensure a legitimate and secure application process.

Currently, Riyadh Air is advertising various positions for aspiring candidates. These job opportunities include pilots, captains, first officers, cabin crew, director of loyalty strategy, interior design manager, fleet technical services manager, director of digital experience, and HR director.