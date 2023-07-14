Will Not Tolerate Any Violation of IMF Agreement: PM Assures IMF MD

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director (MD) Kristalina Georgieva today.

The prime minister conveyed profound gratitude to the MD for her support and assistance in materializing the recently concluded Stand-by Agreement for $3 billion. He also appreciated the MD for her leadership and professionalism. He acknowledged that MD felt for the poor and termed her support as invaluable.

According to a press statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the IMF MD said that the prime minister built a very convincing case, though the IMF Board was skeptical about Pakistan’s commitment to fulfilling the conditions of the agreement due to the past trust deficit.

However, in the light of her continued engagement with the prime minister, she assured the Board that Pakistan will deliver on its commitments as she had personally met the prime minister and seen his seriousness to deliver. She underlined that there was a strong partnership and mutual trust between both parties now. Terming Pakistan an important member of the IMF, she reassured to continue to help Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated Georgieva for her positive approach and her frank comments during the prime minister’s interaction with her in Paris. The prime minister reassured that he will not tolerate an iota of violation of this agreement.

“This government is here till August after which an interim government will take over and he is confident that they will continue to fulfill the obligations. After elections, if the people of Pakistan re-elect his government, he is committed to turning over the economy with the help of IMF and development partners, said the Prime Minister.

Referring to Pakistan’s best quality mangos, the prime minister said it will be an honor to send a gift of Pakistani mangoes to the Managing Director as a token of respect and deep appreciation.