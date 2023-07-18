Balochistan Govt Looking for Funds of Rs. 7.7 Billion from Donors for CLLG Policy

The government of Balochistan has asked donors for funds of Rs. 7.7 billion for the implementation of the Community Led Local Governance (CLLG) Policy.

In the PSDP of fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), the Balochistan government has already allocated Rs 1.5 billion for the implementation of the CLLG Policy.

In this regard, a Development Partners Forum was organized by the Balochistan government in the federal capital with the support of the European Union-funded BRACE Technical Assistance Project implemented by DAI.

In his opening remarks, the Additional Chief Secretary apprised that providing legal cover to community organizations in Local Government Act, 2010, approval of the Government of Balochistan’s Community Led Local Governance (CLLG) Policy, and then developing an outlay of Rs. 9.2 billion in PSDP FY24 where the Balochistan government has allocated Rs 1.5 billion from its share are historical steps and demonstration of the government’s strong commitment and belief in the community-led reforms which will transform the development landscape in Balochistan. He added that the development partners and international donors need to come forward and play their role by joining hands with the government of Balochistan.

Speaking at the event, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that the CLLG policy is an important step towards the development and prosperity in Balochistan, but to make it a success, all relevant institutions and donors have to play their role. With the support of the European Union, the CLLG Policy has been formulated and in the future, EU support will be essential for the implementation of this policy.

Secretary Local Government & Rural Development, Balochistan Dostian Jamaldini also addressed the event. He said that through CLLG Policy, poverty will be dented in Balochistan, while health, education livelihoods, community infrastructure, and other sectors will gradually improve.