Pakistan, US Agree to Further Strengthen Trade Ties

US Department of Treasury Deputy Under Secretary Brent Neiman along with Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar at Finance Division today.

During the meeting, the finance minister highlighted the deep-rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the US on economic and trade fronts. He thanked the US administration and the US Department of Treasury for their role in the conclusion of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

H.E. Mr. Brent Neiman, Deputy Under Secretary of the US Department of Treasury along with US Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Donald Blome called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division, today. (1/5 ) pic.twitter.com/fKhPVRCxP2 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) July 18, 2023

The finance minister also apprised of the economic policies and programs taken by the government to set the economy from stability to growth. He updated the US delegation on the talks held with the IMF and informed them of Pakistan’s firm commitment to complete the standby agreement (SBA).

Neiman appreciated the steps taken by the government in implementing timely reforms in the fiscal as well as monetary policy. He stressed the continuity of these actions and policies to keep Pakistan on a positive economic trajectory.

Neiman also highlighted the importance of economic and trade relations between the US and Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has been a significant partner of the US global ties. He appreciated the export potential of Pakistan and expressed the desire of the US to further strengthen ties with Pakistan, especially in terms of trade and finance.

Dar appreciated the support and cooperation of the US and reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral economic and trade ties with the US.