Pakistan’s Electricity Generation Dropped by 9.5% in FY23

Power generation in the country went up by 11.7 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to 13,715 gigawatts per hour (GWh) in June 2023, while it was down 1.2 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Solar generation is up 21.7 percent YoY, while fuel costs for power generation decreased by 34.6 percent YoY to an average of Rs. 9.63/KWh in June 2023, compared to an average cost of Rs. 14.72/KWh last year.

According to data by Arif Habib Limited (AHL), power generation was down 9.5 percent YoY to 129,590 GWh during the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), compared to 143,193 GWh in the same period last year.

Major contributors during June 2023 were Hydel (30.1 percent), RLNG (18.6 percent), Coal (17.8 percent), and Nuclear (13.5 percent).

Hydel power generation is up by 23 percent YoY from 3,361 GWh in June 2022 to 4,133 GWh in June 2023. On an MoM basis, hydel generation is up 24.8 percent. For the period July-June FY23, it is up 1.7 percent YoY.

RLNG-based power generation decreased by 25 percent YoY to 2,544 GWh in June 2023 from 3,391 GWh last year and is also down by 14.8 percent MoM compared to 2,988 GWh in May 2023.

Coal-based power generation increased by 29.3 percent YoY to 2,434 GWh in June 2023 from 1,883 GWh last year. On an MoM basis, coal-based power output surged by 18.1 percent in June from 2,061 GWh in May.

Nuclear power generation increased by 46.7 percent YoY to 1,857 GWh in June, up from 1,266 GWh last year, while monthly nuclear power generation shows an increase of 20.4 percent from 1,543 GWh observed the previous month.

As of June, solar-based generation is up 21.7 percent YoY from 86 GWh last year to 105 GWh today. During 12MFY23, it surged by 36.7 percent YoY to 1,073 GWh from 785 GWh in 12MFY22.

Fuel Cost

During June 2023, fuel costs for power generation decreased by 34.6 percent YoY and 0.9 percent MoM, respectively, to an average of Rs. 9.63/kWh, compared to an average cost of Rs. 9.72/kWh in May. For 12MFY23, fuel costs are down 0.04 percent YoY with an average cost of Rs. 9.33/kWh, compared to Rs. 9.34/kWh in 12MFY22.

The cost of production based on imported Iranian fuel increased by 46.6 percent YoY in FY23 to Rs. 23.53 per unit in June 2023. High-Speed Diesel was the priciest fuel with a fuel cost of Rs. 30.45 per unit.