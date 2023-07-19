ADB Extends Support to Pakistan for Enhancing Food Security

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Young Ye has congratulated Pakistan on reaching the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and related positive developments in the economy since the approval of the standby arrangement (SBA).

A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Country Director Young Ye, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar at Finance Division today.

Dar welcomed the delegation and appreciated the valuable role of ADB in promoting sustainable development in Pakistan. He apprised the delegation of the current economic outlook of the country and also briefed them about the recently concluded SBA.

The minister shared the reform priorities of the government in the areas of domestic revenue mobilization, energy sector reforms, and women-inclusive finance. Timely implementation of the ongoing development projects funded by ADB was also discussed in the meeting.

The minister further reiterated the commitment of the government to fulfill all the international obligations well within time and expressed the commitment of the government to complete the SBA.

Food security

Ye appreciated the reforms and policy decisions introduced by the government in important economic sectors for achieving sustainable economic development. He also extended ADB’s support to Pakistan specifically for enhancing food security in the country and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

The delegation also thanked the minister for ensuring the fast-track progress of various development projects being executed by ADB.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, and senior officers from Finance Division and ADB team participated in the meeting.