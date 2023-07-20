e.ocean Launches Revolutionary Healthcare Services on WhatsApp Business Platform for Aga Khan University Hospital

e.ocean, Pakistan’s leading cloud communication platform, is proud to announce the highly anticipated launch of the WhatsApp Chatbot for Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH). This transformative initiative is set to revolutionize healthcare services, creating seamless connections between patients and AKUH.

The launch ceremony, held at the AKUH Contact Center, was attended by esteemed officials from e.ocean, represented by their CEO Amir Jafri, and officials of AKUH Health Services, led by their interim CEO, Dr. Farhat Abbas.

Patients can now access a wide range of healthcare services instantly and enjoy a seamless digital experience by simply sending a message via WhatsApp on AKUH UAN (9221-111-911-911).

With the introduction of our high-powered WhatsApp Chatbot, customers now have the flexibility to choose their preferred language menu in either Urdu or English, ensuring effortless access to a comprehensive suite of services available round the clock. These services include making appointments with doctors, accessing radiology services, booking lab tests, availing home health services, exploring health packages, exploring multiple payment options, chatting with AI-powered GPT, and much more. Rest assured, this service strives to cater to all your healthcare needs.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with AKUH for the launch of the Official WhatsApp Chatbot,” said Mr. Amir Jafri, CEO at e.ocean.

He added: “Ensuring that individuals receive prompt healthcare is crucial for their well-being, and we are thrilled to be a part of making that happen.

AKUH has already established itself as a leader in leveraging technology to enhance healthcare services, and we are excited to contribute to this innovation by providing a user-friendly and efficient Chatbot solution.

Together, we can take the healthcare industry to new heights and greatly improve the experience for patients.”

Dr. Farhat Abbas, the interim CEO of AKUH Health Services, conveyed his profound enthusiasm on this momentous occasion, stating, “The introduction of the AKUH Official WhatsApp ChatBot signifies a pivotal advancement in our mission to revolutionize healthcare services and patient experience.

With unwavering commitment, both AKUH and e.ocean strive to harness technology and innovation to provide unparalleled quality care while ensuring greater accessibility for all our patients.”

The collaboration between e.ocean and Aga Khan University Hospital represents a significant breakthrough in healthcare communication. With the utilization of the WhatsApp Chatbot, patients gain convenient access to a diverse array of healthcare services, ensuring swift and effective care.

This partnership is poised to elevate the healthcare industry and enhance the overall patient experience through cutting-edge communication solutions.