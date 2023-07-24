SECP Approves Enhancement in Position Limit for Sahulat Account

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 24, 2023 | 7:31 pm
SECP | Investors | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved the enhancement in position limit for Sahulat Account from Rs. 0.8 million to Rs. 1 million with immediate effect.

“All TRE Certificate Holders / Securities Brokers are hereby informed that the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has duly approved the enhancement in position limit for Sahulat Account from PKR 800,000 to PKR 1,000,000, effective immediately,” the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said in a notice issued on Monday.

The statement added that all other terms and conditions applicable on Sahulat Account/ Simplified KYC, as mentioned in earlier notices, shall remain the same.

ProPK Staff

lens

Omer Shahzad Reveals How Fawad Khan Replaced Him in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Enforces Stricter Duties to Handle Monsoon Emergencies
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>