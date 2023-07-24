SECP Approves Enhancement in Position Limit for Sahulat Account

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved the enhancement in position limit for Sahulat Account from Rs. 0.8 million to Rs. 1 million with immediate effect.

“All TRE Certificate Holders / Securities Brokers are hereby informed that the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has duly approved the enhancement in position limit for Sahulat Account from PKR 800,000 to PKR 1,000,000, effective immediately,” the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said in a notice issued on Monday.

The statement added that all other terms and conditions applicable on Sahulat Account/ Simplified KYC, as mentioned in earlier notices, shall remain the same.