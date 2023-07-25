FBR Increases Rate of Further Tax on Supplies Made to Unregistered Persons

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the rate of “Further Tax” from 3 to 4 percent on supplies made to unregistered persons.

According to a sales tax circular issued by the FBR, Further Tax is charged on supplies of taxable goods made by a registered person to a person who has not obtained a sales tax registration number or has obtained a registration number but is not an active taxpayer. The said rate of sales tax under sub-section (1A) of section 3 of the Sales Tax Act was previously 3 percent which has now been enhanced to 4 percent through Finance Act, 2023.

Exemption of sales tax under S. No. 151 and 152 of Table-1 of the Sixth Schedule to the STA on supplies and imports of plant, machinery, equipment, etc., and electricity respectively, available to the industrial units located in the jurisdiction of erstwhile FATA/PATA expired on 30.06.2023.

In order to promote and support the industry that has provided employment in said territory, the period of said exemption has been extended till June 30, 2024, the circular added.