Investigation Launched After Patient Dies From Anesthesia Overdose in Islamabad

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has initiated a thorough investigation into a tragic incident where a patient lost their life during surgery at a private hospital.

The incident, which occurred on July 21, 2023, during what was supposed to be a simple orthopedic procedure, has raised concerns and prompted an official complaint from the deceased patient’s son.

According to the IHRA official, the deceased patient was identified as Muhammad Sajid, a 54-year-old employee of a private company. He had undergone surgery for his ankle at a private hospital located in sector G-8 of Islamabad.

However, tragically, he passed away during the procedure, leading to questions surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Following this unfortunate event, Sajid’s son took decisive action by lodging a First Information Report (FIR) with the Karachi Company police station.

The FIR was filed against both the hospital administration and the orthopedic surgeon responsible for performing the surgery under spinal anesthesia.

Additionally, a formal complaint was lodged with the IHRA, urging them to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the true reasons behind Sajid’s demise.

The IHRA official confirmed that a preliminary report has been compiled, but the investigative process faced some challenges. They were unable to directly communicate with the doctors involved in the surgery, nor could they establish contact with the owners of the private health facility.

Nonetheless, the IHRA is determined to get to the bottom of the matter and is planning to send their teams to the health facility for an on-site investigation.