Islamabad’s Top Surgeon Kills Patient With Anesthesia Overdose and Expired Injection

In a deeply distressing incident, a team of doctors from Zimri Orthopedic Hospital, a private medical facility located in G-8/4, have been booked on charges of manslaughter following the death of a patient during a surgical procedure.

The case was registered at Police Station Karachi Company in response to a complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother-in-law. The victim, identified as Mohammad Sajid, aged 54, was admitted to the hospital on July 11 after suffering a fracture and dislocating his lower right leg due to a severe accident on July 6.

An initial payment of Rs. 250,000 was deposited for the operation, and necessary medical tests were conducted to prepare for the surgical intervention.

On July 12, Mohammad Sajid was taken to the operation theatre for the scheduled surgery. However, the situation took a tragic turn when the doctors informed the deceased’s son, Hamza, that his father had suffered a cardiac arrest during the procedure. Shockingly, they chose not to disclose the tragic news of his death to Hamza.

Facing this dire situation, Hamza pleaded with the attending doctor to shift his father to another hospital with better emergency facilities. Despite his pleas, the doctors reassured him that Mohammad Sajid was out of danger, giving the family a glimmer of hope during the distressing ordeal. However, once the doctors’ team eventually left the hospital, the other staff continued to provide false hope to the grieving family.

In the evening, the heartbroken family was handed over Mohammad Sajid’s lifeless body. Devastated by their loss and suspecting medical negligence, they took immediate action and approached Safe City Islamabad, Rescue 15, and the police, notifying them about the tragic incident.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) filed, the patient’s death is believed to be a result of the doctors’ criminal negligence. The FIR alleges that the deceased was administered an overdose of anesthesia and that expired medicine was used during the surgery, contributing to this devastating outcome. Dr. Fareedullah Khan Zimri, who owns the hospital, three other doctors, and a couple of staff members have been nominated in the FIR.

Via: Dawn