Policeman Suspended for Mistreating Female Beggar

A shocking video of a uniformed police constable mistreating a female beggar has gone viral on social media. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in South Karachi Asad Raza has taken decisive steps to uphold the integrity of the police force and restore public trust.

In the widely circulated video, Constable Abdul Aziz from Aram Bagh police station is seen standing next to a begging woman, offering her a bottle of alcohol. The distressed woman quickly backs away, but the constable proceeds to drink from the bottle. He later hands a cigarette to the beggar, who takes it and moves away.

Upon learning about the footage, SSP Raza took action against the constable, recognizing the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate intervention. Consequently, Constable Abdul Aziz has been suspended from duty pending further investigation.

The suspension of the policeman serves as a clear message that any misconduct or behavior unbecoming of an officer will not be tolerated.