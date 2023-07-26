Cadre Strength of Pakistan Customs Service Increased

The total cadre strength of the Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) officials has been increased from 597 to 603 as of July 25, 2023, after the creation of the Directorate General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA).

In this connection, the FBR issued a notification here on Tuesday.

Consequent upon the concurrence of Finance Division (Deputy Secretary Expenditure-FBR) to the creation of six (06) posts (01 for BS-21 & 05 for BS- 20) for Directorate General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA) in Pakistan Customs Service vide FBR’s Sanction Letter No.1(2)Cus-Project/2018 and Finance Division’s Dy.No.230 dated 25th July, 2023, the cadre strength of Pakistan Customs Service (BS-17 and above) under the administrative control of Federal Board of Revenue is revised at 603, the notification said.