Price of Gold in Pakistan Jumps by Over Rs. 2,500 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan increased on Thursday after two straight days of decline to close at Rs. 224,700 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 2,600 per tola to Rs. 224,700 while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs. 2,230 to close at Rs. 192,644.

The current week opened with an increase of Rs. 2,500 per tola in the price of the precious metal. However, the price fell on Tuesday and Wednesday by Rs. 800 per tola and Rs. 2,400 per tola, respectively.

Today’s increase means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has increased by Rs. 1,900 per tola during the current week.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,977.19 per ounce by 1204 GMT, while the US gold futures increased by 0.4 percent to $1,977.70.