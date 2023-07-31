Danish Govt Seeks Solution to Prevent Desecration of Holy Quran

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen is actively working to tackle the desecration of the Holy Quran. The government aims to find a legal solution to prevent such incidents, especially when they could harm Denmark’s relations with other countries, cultures, and religions. Recently, there have been instances of burning sacred scripture outside foreign embassies, drawing international attention and criticism.

Rasmussen emphasized that these burnings do not represent the values of Danish society and are the actions of a minority. However, both Denmark and Sweden, where similar incidents occurred, acknowledge their limitations in preventing them due to free speech protections.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia is Eyeing Stake in Pakistan’s Reko Diq Copper and Gold Mine

The Danish government is committed to ensuring that any action taken is in line with constitutionally protected freedom of expression. They recognize the importance of freedom of expression in Denmark and will respect this principle when addressing the issue.

In response to these troubling events, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for an extraordinary virtual session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States (CFM) to discuss the repeated desecration and burning of the Holy Quran in Denmark and Sweden. This session was requested by Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, and the Republic of Iraq, reflecting the seriousness of the matter in the Muslim world.