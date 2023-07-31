TECNO CAMON 20 Series Bags MUSE Design Award 2023 for Innovative Telecom Product Design

TECNO, an innovative brand in the world of technology, has captivated consumers globally with its advanced products and cutting-edge design philosophy. With a commitment to delivering top-notch user experiences, the brand embraces a distinctive and compelling stylistic approach to product design that sets it apart from the rest.

TECNO’s design theory centers on achieving a seamless fusion of aesthetics and functionality. Every product showcases a refined combination of form and function, carefully tailored to meet the varied needs and preferences of contemporary consumers. With an unyielding commitment to user-centric design, TECNO ensures that each of its devices is not only visually appealing but also exceptionally intuitive and user-friendly.

In a recent achievement, TECNO’s highly praised CAMON 20 Series earned the prestigious MUSE Design Awards 2023, securing a gold win in the Product Design of Telecommunications category. Widely known for its revolutionary and chic design, the CAMON 20 Series impressed the judges with its pioneering CAMON PUZZLE deconstructionist approach.

This accolade serves as yet another testament to TECNO’s prowess in product design, reinforcing its position as a brand that garners recognition from esteemed international authorities. With the introduction of this award-winning device, TECNO continues to set new standards in the world of technology and aesthetics.

Organized by the International Awards Association (IAA), the MUSE Design Awards holds a prominent position as one of the most influential global awards in the field of design, renowned for its rigorous evaluation process and top-notch criteria.

The awards are dedicated to celebrating artistic beauty and design ingenuity and encourage worldwide innovation and design excellence. In the current edition, the MUSE Design Awards received an overwhelming response, with more than 6,300 submissions pouring in from countries across the globe. The judging panel, consisting of 51 experts from diverse creative and design-led disciplines worldwide, meticulously assessed each entry.

“The industries have gone through significant changes throughout the years, yet to have these entrants showcase their ability to adapt and overcome, is certainly surprising and encouraging to our team in IAA,” said IAA spokesman Thomas Brandt,

He added: “We celebrate good design in all its forms and TECNO CAMON 20 Series caught our eye with its outstanding attention to detail, superb craftsmanship, and innovative design qualities, making it a worthy winner of our Gold Award.”

Inspired by the deconstructivist genre of postmodern architecture, TECNO combines the aesthetic concepts of international fashion brands and pioneering designers to create the unique CAMON PUZZLE design.

For the first time, TECNO attempts to engrave 20 irregular ribs into the three-dimensional luxury lychee-pattern back cover material of Magic Skin, while also integrating sapphire-grade Nano crystalline ceramic into the construction of the device’s back cover. The combination of these advanced materials and bold design philosophy challenges the traditional smartphone design language and sets a new standard for innovation and creativity in the industry.

TECNO’s design philosophy goes beyond aesthetics, placing equal importance on delivering an exceptional user experience. The CAMON 20 Series showcases the latest Magic Skin material, perfectly embodying the essence of deconstructionist design while offering unparalleled comfort and a delightful tactile texture that remains fingerprint-resistant. This novel combination of unique appearance and premium materials elevates the CAMON 20 Series to new heights, setting a benchmark in the industry’s design standards.

Not only does the CAMON 20 Series boast a unique appearance, but it also incorporates high-quality materials, setting new industry design standards. Its well-deserved recognition and accolades from the esteemed MUSE jury highlight the brand’s pioneering role in the smartphone industry. With the CAMON 20 Series, TECNO confidently forges ahead, leading the way in shaping the future of smartphone aesthetics and user-centric innovation.