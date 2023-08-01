Seagold Private Limited Recognized as Top Cargo Agent by Emirates SkyCargo

Seagold Private Limited, one of the leading logistics companies in Pakistan, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored as one of the Top Cargo Agents for Karachi by Emirates SkyCargo for the year 2022-23.

The prestigious award was presented at a grand ceremony held at a local hotel in Karachi. Faisal Yaqoob, Director – Global Air Freight, Seagold (Private) Limited, received the accolade from Saeed Abdulla, Cargo Manager Pakistan – Emirates SkyCargo.

The esteemed recognition from Emirates SkyCargo is a testament to Seagold’s unwavering commitment to excellence in the cargo industry for over two decades.

With a legacy of more than 11 years of partnership with Emirates, Seagold has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism in its operations.

Receiving the Top Agent award for Karachi consecutively for the past three years further validates Seagold’s commitment to delivering excellence consistently.

“We are incredibly honored to be acknowledged as one of the Top Cargo Agents by Emirates SkyCargo,” said Ayaz Admani, CEO, Seagold (Pvt.) Ltd.

He added: “This recognition not only reflects our strong partnership with Emirates but also serves as a motivation to continuously raise the bar in providing top-notch logistics solutions to our valued clients.”

Seagold has been proudly serving clients, operating to Europe and USA destinations through its collaboration with Emirates SkyCargo. Their expertise in handling these specialized shipments has garnered praise from both customers and industry peers, positioning Seagold as a trusted and reliable logistics partner.

This recognition highlights Seagold’s dedication to ensuring efficient and reliable cargo services, fostering a strong foundation for mutually beneficial partnerships.

As Seagold (Pvt.) Limited continues to expand and enhance its services, this prestigious accolade from Emirates SkyCargo strengthens the company’s position as a market leader in the cargo and logistics industry.