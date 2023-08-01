S&P Global Introduces Enhanced Benefits with Its ‘People First 10.0’ Initiative

S&P Global has launched ‘People First 10.0’, the latest iteration of its enhanced global benefits policy across all its markets, including Pakistan. The policy commits to leading with care and empathy and enabling the company’s people to thrive at work, home, and in life.

‘People First’ prioritized the needs of S&P Global colleagues to cover a variety of their personal, professional, and social requirements.

Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global Pakistan, expressed enthusiasm for the People First 10.0, saying, “We are proud to unveil People First 10.0, which demonstrates our unwavering dedication to our colleagues’ well-being.

We listen to our people, and the continuous feedback inspires our approach towards people-friendly policies with ‘People First’. We believe that when we lead with care and empathy, we empower our people to thrive.”

The tenth version, “People First 10.0,” introduces multiple benefits to help people grow and feel engaged and fulfilled. Some of the new policies in “People First 10.0” include:

Prayer, Contemplation and Wellness Rooms to support our colleagues with diverse beliefs and practices

A parental support program where people have the option to connect with experts specializing in pregnancy, postpartum care, lactation support, infant sleep coaching, return-to-work coaching, and loss partner support 24/7

Compassion Leave offering paid leave for parents following a pregnancy loss

Compassion Leave offering paid leave for the loss of a pet

Continuing menopausal support- temperature-controlled rooms, flexible working, and unlimited paid leaves for managing menopausal symptoms

Continuing its five additional Annual Wellness Days off above annual holidays and the existing personal leave policy

Continued learning and digital tool adoption for growth and development, including a Global Education Support program for current and past employees with Cornell and Emeritus

Flexible and Hybrid working across all offices in Pakistan and globally

Samia Qamar, Director of People, S&P Global Pakistan, speaking about People First 10.0, said, “Initially introduced in 2018, the People First initiative has continuously evolved, incorporating employee feedback through continuous conversations and the VIBE engagement survey.

The idea of ‘People First’ was further reinforced during the pandemic, and it embraced a hybrid working model, strengthening the organization’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

S&P Global’s ‘People First’ policies (1.0-9.0) have evolved and adapted to the changing needs of S&P Global’s people over the past six years. The Policy is built on S&P Global colleague’s feedback and is derived from the company’s commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment, empowering colleagues to excel both personally and professionally.

S&P Global divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Global Sustainable1 and S&P Dow Jones Indices.