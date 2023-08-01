Sri Lankan Citizen Caught With 10 KG Drugs at Islamabad Airport

The Airport Security Force (ASF) has arrested a Sri Lankan citizen attempting to smuggle 10 kg of heroin to Qatar at Islamabad International Airport, reported Dawn.

According to the details, the narcotics were found during the regular security checking of passengers’ luggage before boarding the Doha-bound flight.

During the checking, ASF found a suspicious bag and decided to inspect it further, which resulted in the seizure of 10.294 kg of ice heroin. Subsequently, the authorities arrested the Sri Lankan national.

While the identity of the smuggler has not been revealed, ASF has handed him over to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for legal proceedings.

Earlier, ANF busted a drug-smuggling ring that used drones to smuggle narcotics across various parts of Punjab. ANF’s team carried out a successful operation in Lahore’s outskirts where it confiscated both a drone and a package of drugs.

ANF has identified four key suspects and is conducting additional raids in order to nab them. Reportedly, two of the suspects belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a similar incident this month, Lahore Police captured a drone during its smuggling attempt. It had crashed in the fields of the Kahna area, where locals found it on the ground carrying narcotics.

ANF’s spokesperson from Rawalpindi Headquarters reported that they had successfully prevented another attempt to smuggle drugs using drones, shedding light on this emerging and innovative method of drug trafficking.

Via Dawn