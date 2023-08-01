Commerce Ministry to Ask Cabinet to Release 35 Vintage Imported Cars

The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) is all set to seek the federal cabinet’s approval for allowing the release of around 35 imported vintage cars parked at dry port, official sources revealed.

Sources told ProPakistani that the MOC is preparing a case to be submitted to the cabinet in the current week, in the light of the directives of the cabinet committee for relaxation of import/export related conditions/prohibitions. Sources further revealed that due to time constraints, the Cabinet nod could also be sought through circulations.

However, the importers are unlikely to get relief in terms of damages caused during the period under review, sources added.

A vintage car means a 50 or more years old car. As per Import Policy Order-2022 (IPO 2022), the import of vintage cars is not allowed. The issue of importation surfaced when the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued SRO 833(1)/2018 dated 3rd July 2018, stipulating fixed duty of $5000 per unit, on the import of vintage cars.

However, the IPO was not amended and these vehicles remained non-importable. The importers approached the Courts for the release of their vehicles.

Documents revealed that FBR issued SRO 833 in pursuance of the Cabinet decision approving the budget proposal for the year 2018. A further summary of MOC was also approved by the Cabinet, allowing the import of vintage cars. However, Law Division returned MOC‘s SRO un-vetted with the observations that the case may be placed before the new government.

Subsequently, in January 2019 a summary for amendment in IPO to allow import of vintage cars was moved to the ECC/Cabinet, which was turned down.

However, on the basis of SRO 833(1)2018, people imported vintage cars but could not get them released due to prohibition in IPO.

Documents further revealed that importers filed writ petitions in Courts for the release of imported vintage cars. Reportedly, in some cases, courts ordered the release of the said cars on the basis of SRO 833.

A larger bench of SHC declined to release on the ground that their release cannot be ordered unless the IPO is amended. As directed by the Cabinet committee for relaxation of import/export related conditions/prohibitions, MOC is preparing a case to be submitted to the Cabinet.