Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases Slightly

The price of gold in Pakistan increased slightly on Wednesday to close at Rs. 223,000 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 800 per tola to Rs. 223,000 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 686 to close at Rs. 191,187.

After days of volatility, the price of gold remained unchanged yesterday. On the opening day of the week i.e. Monday, the price of gold decreased by Rs. 2,500 per tola.

It is pertinent to mention here that after surging to an all-time high of Rs. 240,000 per tola in May, the price of the precious metal dropped to Rs. 204,000 per tola on July 12. However, the price has recovered since.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.5 percent to $1,952.79 per ounce at 1133 GMT, while the US gold futures increased by 0.6 percent to $1,989.90.