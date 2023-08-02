Zindigi, Powered by JS Bank Launches Innovative Partnership with Mastercard to Transform Mass Transit in Karachi

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, in collaboration with Mastercard, is set to revolutionize the mass transit system in Karachi. This transformative partnership aims to enhance public transport accessibility, convenience, and financial inclusion for the city’s residents.

Zindigi will launch a state-of-the-art digital payment system, driven by cutting-edge technology. In the initial phase, over 1 million customers will receive special Zindigi cards that offer a secure and effortless mode of payment for their public transportation needs. The prepaid, open-loop contactless cards can be used to pay for daily commutes with a tap.

With this solution, Zindigi and Mastercard continue their contribution to redefining the way Karachi commutes and helping the city’s transit ecosystem go completely digital. Seamless integration with the existing metro bus ticketing system will allow passengers to use their Zindigi cards to pay for their bus fares, eliminating the need for physical tickets and reducing the waiting time at ticket counters.

The collaboration between Zindigi, and Mastercard represents a collective effort to digitize and streamline Karachi’s mass transit system, building on their shared vision of making public transportation more accessible, convenient, and efficient for the city’s population. This initiative aligns with the broader goals of Zindigi to strengthen financial inclusion and empower individuals with modern, user-friendly solutions.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer, Zindigi, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Zindigi has always been at the forefront of promoting a digitized economy, offering safe and secure digital payment solutions to its customers. This collaborative effort with Mastercard provides commuters with a unique payment experience, reducing the need to carry multiple cards. It also supports regular payments across retail and e-commerce through a single card.”

Selim Ergoz, Senior Vice President, Government Engagement, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard, said, “Mastercard has been an architect of pioneering smart city and urban mobility solutions for over a decade. To date, we have worked on more than 300 trailblazing mass transit projects around the world. As public transport is often one of the areas where cash is used the most, we are committed to advancing innovation in this space by introducing digital alternatives.

Our latest partnership enables us to bring our global know-how from cities like Singapore, Sydney, and London to Karachi to ensure a hassle-free commute for the city’s passengers with our tap-and-go transit payment solutions.”

The collaboration will leverage Mastercard’s extensive expertise in digital payment solutions to provide a secure and reliable payment ecosystem for Zindigi cardholders. Mastercard’s global network and advanced technology infrastructure will create a robust foundation for Zindigi’s digital payment platform, facilitating seamless transactions and enhancing customer experience.