Pakistan, China Discuss Cooperation in Nuclear Energy Projects

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 4, 2023 | 8:09 pm

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Vice President Cao Shudong called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division today.

The meeting discussed cooperation in the field of nuclear energy including the construction of the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant (C-5) of 1,200 MW capacity in Mianwali with Chinese credit.

The finance minister appreciated the Chinese leadership for extending support to Pakistan in different fields of development. He extended full government support to CNNC in the timely construction and completion of nuclear power plant, which shows the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, the PAEC team, the CNNC team, and senior officials from Finance Division also attended the meeting.

