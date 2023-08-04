Tamasha to Stream Asia Cup 2023 Live for Free in Pakistan

Tamasha, the leading digital platform for live sports and entertainment, has just made an exciting announcement that is sure to enthrall cricket fans across Pakistan.

The platform has acquired the exclusive free-to-air digital broadcasting rights of the eagerly awaited Asia Cup 2023.

A signing ceremony was held in Karachi on 3rd August, 2023 between Tamasha and Tensports to formalize the agreement.

“With Tamasha, we have brought the most loved sport of Pakistan even closer to Pakistanis so they can live every moment of the largest cricket events,” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz.

He added: “Tamasha continues to bring premium entertainment content to the mobile handset, making it accessible to everyone.”

The Asia Cup 2023, a premier cricketing event, is scheduled to start on 30th August, with the Grand Final taking place on 17th September. This tournament, steeped in cricketing rivalry and prestige, will feature the best teams from across the Asian continent, including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, all vying for the prestigious title.

The tournament promises some high-voltage cricketing action as teams go head-to-head in this prestigious event.

Fans are particularly excited for the Pakistan vs India match, scheduled to take place on 2nd September 2023. Given the tournament’s structure, there is a high probability that fans may witness up to 3 nail-biting encounters between these two arch-rivals.

Tamasha has made it easy for fans to catch all the action live. The free HD live streaming of the Asia Cup can be accessed on Tamasha’s Android and iOS apps and directly from their website. The app also offers a casting feature, enabling fans to enjoy the thrilling matches on their smart TVs.

Tamasha has been a fan-favourite platform for live streaming of marquee sports events. In the past, sports enthusiasts have relished watching the T20 World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup 2022, HBL PSL 2023, and other bilateral cricket series of the Pakistan Cricket team on Tamasha.

But that’s not all. Tamasha offers more than just live streaming. During the tournaments, users can participate in live trivia and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. This interactive feature has only added to the platform’s popularity among sports aficionados.

In addition to sports content, Tamasha hosts a massive library of Live TV Channels and a rich collection of both Pakistani and foreign movies and web series, making it a one-stop solution for diverse entertainment needs.

To catch all the Asia Cup 2023 action live, download the Tamasha app on your Android or iOS devices or visit their website.

Don’t miss a single over. Gear up for the cricketing spectacle and experience it live on Tamasha!