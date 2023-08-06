Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls by Rs. 1,900 Per Tola in Outgoing Week

The price of gold in Pakistan increased for the second straight day on Saturday to close the week at Rs. 222,800 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 1,300 per tola to Rs. 222,800 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 1,115 to close at Rs. 191,016.

After remaining highly volatile for the past many weeks, the price of gold remained largely stable during the week without any major changes. The week began with a decrease of Rs. 2,500 per tola. There was no change in the price on Tuesday but Wednesday saw the precious metal go up by Rs. 800 per tola.

Thursday saw the price fall by Rs. 2,800 per tola before increasing on Friday by Rs. 1,300 per tola. The increase on Saturday means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has gone down by Rs. 1,900 per tola during the outgoing week.

After hitting an all-time high of Rs. 240,000 per tola, the price of the precious metal dropped to as low as Rs. 204,000 on July 12 before recovering in recent weeks.