e& international: Leading the Tech-Driven Future of Telecommunications – An Interview with CEO Mikhail Gerchuk

In a rapidly evolving world where digital technology reigns supreme, telecommunications companies are faced with the challenge of transforming their traditional offerings to meet the digital demands of today’s customers.

One such company leading the change in bringing this digital revolution is e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group). e& international, part of e& is responsible for growing the international portfolio of world-class modern digital telcos.

In an exclusive interview with ProPakistani, the CEO of e& international, Mikhail Gerchuk, sheds light on the company’s transformation from a conventional telco to a tech-driven powerhouse in the global telecommunications landscape.

Embracing the Identity of a Tech Group:

e& international has been working closely with the group’s ambitions of positioning e& as a tech group, transcending the boundaries of traditional telecommunications services. Gerchuk emphasises that the company’s strong relationships with customers, built on providing connectivity, possess greater potential.

e& international aims to utilise its expertise, technology, and investments to become the central hub for its customers’ digital needs. The company offers more than mere connectivity – it strives to provide a comprehensive suite of digital services, including content streaming, mobile financial services, IoT solutions, cybersecurity, and more.

Setting e& international Apart:

The term “tech group” has been used by several telcos, but e& stands out due to its genuine commitment to transformation.

Unlike others, the company is wholeheartedly aligned at all levels to embrace the digital future. Gerchuk stresses that they back their commitment with substantial investments, evidenced by recent acquisitions like Careem and STARZPLAY.

These strategic acquisitions showcase e&’s dedication to building a tech-driven ecosystem and diversifying revenue streams.

e& international focuses on customer-centricity and is replicating this across the 16 operating markets. By leveraging AI and machine learning, the company tailors its digital products and services to meet the specific needs and preferences of individual customers.

This relentless focus on customer experience drives better adoption and usage of e& international’s offerings.

Diversifying Revenue Streams for the Future:

Data revenue is currently the dominant stream for e& international, thanks to the increasing adoption of smartphones and data-driven applications.

However, the company recognises the need to complement this stream with revenue from digital services.

Gerchuk highlights the strategic focus on content, mobile financial services, IoT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and a Center of Excellence in AI. These areas will be the fastest-growing revenue streams in the future. By investing in its own digital applications and building strategic partnerships, e& international aims to create new sources of revenue while enhancing customer experiences.

Empowering Pakistan’s Digital Transformation:

As a significant investor in Pakistan, e& international sees tremendous potential in the country’s market, driven by the next generation of tech savvy population.

However, the company acknowledges the challenges posed by macroeconomic difficulties, such as currency devaluation, rapid inflation, and high taxes. Despite these challenges, e& international remains dedicated to supporting Pakistan’s success by investing in digital services and infrastructure.

The CEO emphasises the importance of in-market consolidation in Pakistan’s telecom market, bringing in economies of scale, enhanced network coverage and quality, investments in technology and staying competitive. For customers this means a wider choice of services and also improved infrastructure and service quality.

Way Forward:

e& international has played a significant role in the transformation journey of e& to becoming a technology conglomerate with their commitment to pioneering and leading the future of the telecom industry.

Through a customer-centric approach, strategic acquisitions, and investments in cutting-edge technologies, the company is poised to shape the digital landscape of global trade and connectivity.

As the CEO of e& international, Mikhail Gerchuk’s unwavering focus on customer experience and innovation continues to drive the company towards excellence.

With a commitment to empowering customers with convenient and efficient digital services, e& international is set to be a leading force in the ever-evolving world of telecommunications.

Here’s the complete video interview for your viewing: