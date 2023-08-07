KAPCO Receives Provisional Tariff Approval from NEPRA

Kot Addu Power Company Limited (KAPCO) announced on Monday that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a provisional tariff for the company.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said it submitted the application for tariff determination and provisional tariff application on March 8, 2023, before NEPRA.

The notice further said that NEPRA has approved a provisional tariff under Rule 4(7) of NEPRA tariff (Standards and Procedure) Rules, 1998, through its tariff determination dated August 4, 2023.

The company also highlighted that application for final tariff determination is still pending.

Further, the company said that the terms and conditions of the provisional tariff are being reviewed for technical and commercial viability by the management and will be placed before the company’s Board of Directors for further action, including the execution of the power purchase agreement.

The principal activities of the company are to own, operate and maintain a multi-fuel-fired power station with fifteen generating units with a nameplate capacity of 1,600 MW in Kot Addu, District Muzaffargarh, Punjab, and to sell the electricity produced therefrom to a single customer, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) under a power purchase agreement.