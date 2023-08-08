Govt Reconstitutes Board of Investment

In a bid to leave behind something positive and to continue the positive momentum of the recently approved Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiative, the outgoing coalition government has reconstituted the Board of Investment (BOI).

Sources told ProPakistani the federal cabinet has approved a summary in this regard, which recognizes the prime minister as chairman of BOI, while federal ministers of Finance, Foreign Affairs, and Investment & Trade, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Secretary BOI have been included as board members.

Sources said that Federal Ministers of Industry and Production, Energy, and IT & Telecom have also been designated as board members.

Faisal Jawad and Mohammad Imran Masood from the private sector are included in the investment board, sources

Asad Salim Rehman, Khalid Mehmood, Talib Rizvi, Muhammad Yawar Irfan Khan, and Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Anjum have been inducted. Meanwhile, Engineer Haris Naeem, Syed Hasnain Ibrahim Kazmi, and Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid will also be board members.

Experts Ayla Majid, Ayub Ahmed, and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Unit Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar will also be members of the investment board.