Govt Reconstitutes Board of National Fertilizer Corporation

The coalition government has reconstituted the Board of Directors (BoD) of National Fertilizer Corporation of Pakistan (NFC) days before it completes its term.

According to sources, the summary for the reconstitution of the BoD of NFC was approved through circulation.

According to the details, Tanveer Ashraf Kaira would be the chairman of the board. From Punjab Abdul Qayyum Malik, Ahmad Baksh Tarar and Rana Tariq Masood will be the members of the board. From Sindh, Qabool Muhammad would be the member of the board.

Moreover, Irshad Ilahi from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Adeel Durrani from Balochistan would be the members of the board. The board will also include one representative each from the Ministry of Industries & Production and the Ministry of Finance.

The nine-member NFC board would have seven members from the private sector while two members would be from the public sector.

NFC is owned by the Government of Pakistan and was incorporated as a private limited company in August 1973. As per the privatization policy of the Government of Pakistan, all manufacturing units of NFC have been privatized by the Privatization Commission.