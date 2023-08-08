NITB Develops New Web Version of E-Office

Published Aug 8, 2023

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has developed a new web version of E-office.

According to details, NITB has introduced advanced features in the new web version including the provision of digital signature in noting & documents, voice-based input in noting, urdu language support for noting and documenting content, and an executive dashboard for senior management.

Other features include a user-based conversation feature, designation-based group view of noting with the color-coding scheme, enhanced search mechanism, organization-based QR code, and application runtime activity as well a comprehensive reporting feature.

Presently, NITB has deployed desktop versions in all federal departments. The E-office services have been provided to federal ministries, divisions, and departments since 2007.

The purpose of the e-office application was to introduce e-governance, increase the efficiency and effectiveness of government functions, increase transparency & accountability, and to enhance the delivery of public services to the citizens.

