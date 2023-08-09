ECNEC Approves Multiple Projects Worth Billions of Rupees

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved several projects worth billions of rupees in its meeting held on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting which was also attended by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers from Federal Ministries and Provincial departments participated in the meeting.

The ECNEC considered and approved a World Bank-funded project of the Ministry of Planning for resilient housing reconstruction and restoration in all districts of Balochistan at a cost of Rs. 43,400 million. The entire cost will be borne by the federal government.

The ECNEC also considered a project of the Board of Revenue (BoR) regarding the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project (PULSE) at an updated cost of Rs. 26,440.704 million, to be fully financed by the World Bank. The project is to be executed by the Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) through Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) in Punjab Province.

A project of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan titled “Establishment of Regional Grids in Gilgit-Baltistan Phase-I (Revised)” was also considered and approved with rationalized scope and cost of Rs. 9,148.509 million with FEC of Rs. 1,679.274 million.

The Ministry of Communication submitted a summary regarding the dualization of the road from Chistan to Chak no 46/3R including two-lane Link Road from Dahrnawala to Chaki to be executed in district Bahwalnagar by the National Highway Authority and Ministry of Communications. The project was approved by ECNEC at a total cost of Rs. 8,962.982 million without FEC on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis between the federal government and the Punjab government with the condition of confirmation of the Punjab government cost share.

A project submitted by the Ministry of Water Resources, namely “Construction of Awaram Dam (Revised)” was also submitted for the approval of ECNEC. The project was approved at a cost of Rs. 23,579.263 without FEC. It will be executed in district Awaran of Balochistan by the Irrigation Department of Balochistan. The project is to be financed through Federal and provincial government on an 80:20 cost-sharing basis.

Another project of the Ministry of Water Resources regarding the construction of Panjgur Dam was also approved by the ECNEC at a revised cost of Rs. 22,340.59 without FEC. The project is to be financed by both federal and provincial governments on an 80:20 cost-sharing basis. This project will also be executed by the Irrigation Department of Balochistan.

A project of the Sindh government regarding the construction/re-construction of existing schools affected by last year’s floods was also considered and approved at a cost of Rs. 12,338.294 million with a 50:50 cost-sharing basis between the federal government and Sindh government with the condition to fulfill the uncompleted observations in accordance with the decision of CDWP. The project is to be executed by School Education & Literacy Department (SE&LD) Sindh in various districts of Sindh. The project is to be financed through PSDP (2023-24).

Lastly, an already approved Project of the Sindh government “Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP)” with an updated cost of Rs. 27,418.13 million was also reconsidered. The meeting was updated on the site of the implementation of the project and substantial savings in the electricity units.