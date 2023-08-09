Price of Gold in Pakistan Rises Slightly After Successive Declines

The price of gold in Pakistan increased slightly on Wednesday after two days of successive declines.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 1,100 per tola to Rs. 222,200 while the price of 10 grams jumped by Rs. 943 to close at Rs. 190,501.

The price of gold decreased by Rs. 1,100 per tola on Monday before falling by another Rs. 600 per tola on Tuesday. Last week the price of gold had dropped by Rs. 1,900 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,924.39 per ounce by 1346 GMT, while the US gold futures were little changed at $1,958.50 per ounce.