SNGPL Appoints Muhammad Ismail Qureshi As New Chairman

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has appointed Muhammad Ismail Qureshi as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors (BoD), the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Besides the apex BoD appointment, the oil & gas marketing firm has reconstituted and appointed other members of the board as well, naming four new directors in the process.
The BoD will now comprise the following:
|Sr. No.
|Incoming/Appointed Chairman/Directors
|Outgoing/Ceased Chairperson/Directors
|1
|Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Chairman
|Roohi Raees Khan, Ex-Chairperson
|2
|Arif Saeed, Director
|Syed Akhtar Ali, Ex-Director
|3
|Faaria Rehman Salahuddin, Director
|Dr. Sohail Razi Khan, Ex-Director
|4
|Sardar Saadat Ali Khan, Director
|Mohammad Haroon, Ex-Director
|5
|Ahmad Ateeq Anwer, Director
|Casual Vacancy
The aforesaid appointments were made and adopted with immediate effect at an emergent meeting of the BoD on August 7, 2023.