Delayed Train Stops Kidnapping in Punjab

In an unusual turn of events, a delayed train proved to be a blessing in disguise for a family in Pattoki, Punjab as a child abduction plot was thwarted because of it.

The incident unfolded when a woman, identified as Siddiqa Bibi, allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old boy named Ali from the bustling Kashif Chowk area of Pattoki. Boarding a train bound for Lahore, Siddiqa Bibi’s plan could have been successful had the train adhered to its scheduled departure time.

ALSO READ Hyderabad Gets a New Peoples Bus Service Route

However, fate intervened as train delays, primarily due to the tragic derailment near Nawabshah, had affected the nation’s rail network. The derailment, claiming the lives of 30 individuals and causing extensive track damage, had led to significant disruptions in train services throughout the week.

The delayed departure of the train Siddiqa Bibi had chosen to escape with allowed the child’s relatives to arrive at the Pattoki railway station just in time. The family scoured the train’s compartments with the assistance of the railway police.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia is Also Forcing USB C Ports on All Electronic Devices

In a stroke of fortune, the child’s parents stumbled upon Siddiqa Bibi, who was apprehended by the railway police. The child was safely rescued from her clutches.

Notably, Siddiqa Bibi had a history of criminal activity related to child abduction, underscoring the gravity of the situation. During the subsequent investigation, the alleged kidnapper divulged crucial information, revealing the identities of three accomplices.