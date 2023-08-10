Delayed Train Stops Kidnapping in Punjab

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 10, 2023 | 12:05 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In an unusual turn of events, a delayed train proved to be a blessing in disguise for a family in Pattoki, Punjab as a child abduction plot was thwarted because of it.

The incident unfolded when a woman, identified as Siddiqa Bibi, allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old boy named Ali from the bustling Kashif Chowk area of Pattoki. Boarding a train bound for Lahore, Siddiqa Bibi’s plan could have been successful had the train adhered to its scheduled departure time.

ALSO READ

However, fate intervened as train delays, primarily due to the tragic derailment near Nawabshah, had affected the nation’s rail network. The derailment, claiming the lives of 30 individuals and causing extensive track damage, had led to significant disruptions in train services throughout the week.

The delayed departure of the train Siddiqa Bibi had chosen to escape with allowed the child’s relatives to arrive at the Pattoki railway station just in time. The family scoured the train’s compartments with the assistance of the railway police.

ALSO READ

In a stroke of fortune, the child’s parents stumbled upon Siddiqa Bibi, who was apprehended by the railway police. The child was safely rescued from her clutches.

Notably, Siddiqa Bibi had a history of criminal activity related to child abduction, underscoring the gravity of the situation. During the subsequent investigation, the alleged kidnapper divulged crucial information, revealing the identities of three accomplices.

lens

2 Hearts Becoming 3: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin to Welcome First Child Soon
Read more in lens

proproperty

NAB Releases Frozen Properties of Sharif Family on Last Day of Govt
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>