Hyderabad Gets a New Peoples Bus Service Route

The Sindh government has launched a new Peoples Bus Service (PBS) route in Hyderabad from Hala Naka, Detha Station, to Tando Jam Kesana Mori.

On Tuesday, Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon unveiled the new route, stating that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s top priority is to improve public transportation.

Memon claimed the new route would improve mobility for Hyderabadians and others. He stated the province government is working to expand the services further for citizens. He noted that expanding the PBS network will ease travel and boost the local economy.

The sindh transport department also restarted the electric bus service in Karachi. The electric bus service operates under the PBS banner and entails a fleet of 13 electric buses.

Memon stated that the government plans to expand the electric bus service to other regions in Sindh in the future. However, the expansion will depend on the demand in other regions.