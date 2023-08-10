Govt Appoints Tahir Yaqub Bhatti As President ZTBL

The federal government has decided to fill another key vacant position by appointing Tahir Yaqub Bhatti as President of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL).

The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification to confirm the appointment of President ZTBL.

Tahir Yaqub Bhatti will be President of the Bank for a period of 3 years, according to the notification.

Pertinently, the coalition government chose to fill these posts shortly before the end of its term this week. The delay in appointments, however, was likely due to a lack of consensus among the coalition partners.

The finance ministry is now acting with haste in filling top roles, with the ZTBL appointment being one of the many vacancies it has filled in the space of just a few days.

>