PepsiCo Celebrates International Youth Day with Nationwide Internship Program “Roshan Kal”

PepsiCo Pakistan is celebrating International Youth Day today with 1200 interns of “Roshan Kal,” a nationwide youth internship program based on a hybrid model to be more inclusive. This innovative program exemplifies PepsiCo Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to nurturing growth and equal opportunities for the nation’s youth, cultivating a future in which their contributions will drive community and national development.

PepsiCo has formulated a unique collaboration with esteemed private-sector partners, including KFC, Hum Network, LCI, and Daraz, who have all joined forces to empower youth. As one of Pakistan’s most extensive youth skills development initiatives, “Roshan Kal” is distinguished by its inclusive approach, which extends its reach to graduates from cities across Pakistan and ensures gender-balanced participation of 50 percent while nurturing a multi-industry alliance.

This program is designed to provide a well-rounded professional educational experience and foster a growth-oriented mindset. “Roshan Kal” celebrates the rich diversity, uniqueness, and potential of the youth, recognizing that everyone’s skills, talents, and perspectives, when honed, create an extraordinary force for socioeconomic advancement and professional excellence.

For the first cohort of the “Roshan Kal” internship program, aspirant candidates were invited to submit applications via Rozee.pk, Pakistan’s preeminent job site. This rigorous process resulted in the merit-based selection of interns, a collaborative effort between experts from partner organizations.

The selected interns will embark on a voyage across multiple participating companies, interacting with mentors from various backgrounds and expanding their professional networks. Utilizing the streamlined interface provided by Rozee.pk, PepsiCo Pakistan has established a robust alumni network and facilitated a user-friendly application process.

Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO of PepsiCo Pakistan, stated: “PepsiCo is devoted to empowering the youth of Pakistan as they are the architects of our future. Roshan Kal leverages collaboration with 18 partner organizations to provide young adults the opportunity to acquire insights into diverse and complex industries, enabling them to develop unique and multi-faceted skills while cultivating leadership capabilities, critical thinking, and innovation required for the future-fit youth of Pakistan.

This is part of our larger commitment to youth development, in line with our long-standing partnership for the Amal Career-Prep Fellowship program with Amal Academy, which has been supported by the PepsiCo Foundation since 2018 and recently celebrated the graduation of 10,000 Amal Fellows.

The positive impact created is evinced through the 88% alumni who are now engaged in wide-ranging jobs and entrepreneurial ventures, with a significant women representation raising the bar on equity and diversity.”

Sarah Hassan, Senior HR Director at PepsiCo Pakistan, added: “‘Roshan Kal’ exemplifies PepsiCo’s global sustainability agenda, PepsiCo Positive (pep+), demonstrating our commitment to meaningful community initiatives such as Millions of Meals, Farm Day Care, and PepsiCo – IRM Smart Schools. This program reflects our dedication to endeavors with a positive impact on individuals and communities, thereby contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive future.

The introduction of ‘Roshan Kal’ is an important milestone not only for PepsiCo Pakistan but also for the entire nation. We address urgent societal concerns such as youth empowerment through strategic partnerships, capabilities, and influence. On this International Youth Day, we reaffirm our determination to create a tidal surge of opportunities for young people, leaving a lasting legacy.”

Through shared collaboration and vision, PepsiCo Pakistan seeks to create a dynamic talent pool, empowering and preparing each graduate for future entry-level positions in the market.