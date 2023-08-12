Tarbela Dam Reaches Maximum Level Amid Massive Rainfall

Pakistan’s largest water reservoir at Tarbela reached its maximum storage level on Friday morning, as confirmed by official sources. The dam’s generation capacity has also attained its rated potential of 4,888 megawatts.

Rising temperatures coupled with intermittent rainfall in the catchment regions of the Indus River have led to this milestone. The reservoir’s water level surged to 1,550 feet above sea level, resulting in a substantial 5.809 million acre-feet (MAF) of water on Friday morning. This augmented inflow has enabled the activation of all 17 power-generating units within the reservoir.

Tarbela boasts a total rated capacity of 4,888 megawatts, and as of 6 AM on Friday, power generation was recorded at 4,888 MW. This capacity is slated to further increase to 6,418 MW upon the completion of the 5th extension hydropower project. The reservoir’s dead level is established at 1,398 feet.

Addressing the anticipated influx of water until August 20th, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has issued guidelines for the controlled release of surplus water through spillways. This proactive measure seeks to manage the reservoir’s water levels.

With the Tarbela reservoir achieving its maximum conservation capacity, officials are hailing this development as a positive sign for both agriculture and the country’s energy demands, particularly through enhanced hydroelectric generation. This accomplishment not only underscores the nation’s dedication to sustainable resource utilization but also heralds the potential for fostering economic growth through renewable energy.