Election Commission Introduces New Rules for Media Ahead of General Elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has introduced new rules for media coverage during the upcoming general elections. These rules apply to print, electronic, and digital media, as well as social media influencers.

Exit and entrance polls, which gather opinions of voters leaving or entering polling stations, have been completely banned. The ECP wants to prevent any influence on voters’ choices.

Media outlets are prohibited from running campaigns for candidates and political parties that are paid for with public funds. If they accept paid political advertisements, they must report the expenses to the ECP.

The media content must not harm Pakistan’s sovereignty, security, or public order. Statements that could create tension or disrupt the election process are strictly forbidden.

Any content that attacks candidates or political parties based on gender, religion, sect, caste, or other personal factors is not allowed. In case of such violations, the victim can complain and take legal action.

The ECP has tasked various authorities, including the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and the Digital Media Wing, to monitor media coverage of political parties and candidates. They must report payments made by these parties and candidates.

Media personnel can film the voting process but must respect the secrecy of the ballot. They can also observe the counting process. During the polling process, they should not obstruct any election-related activities.

Broadcasting unofficial results of polling stations is not allowed until one hour after voting ends. Any violation may lead to recommended actions by the ECP.

The ECP has the power to withdraw accreditation from journalists or media organizations that violate these rules.

Furthermore, the ECP encourages media and influencers to educate marginalized groups like women, minorities, and differently-abled individuals about the election process.

These rules aim to ensure fair and unbiased media coverage during the general elections, promoting transparency and a democratic electoral process.