Principals and Teachers Suspended for Not Celebrating Independence Day

Authorities in Peshawar have suspended two principals, one head teacher, and ten teachers from various government schools for failing to organize Independence Day celebrations.

Syed Mohtasim Shah, the Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department, conducted visits to several schools in Peshawar as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

As a result of not arranging the Independence Day ceremonies, the principal of Government Haris Shahid High School Peshawar has been suspended. Additionally, the principal of Government Primary School Zaryab Colony Peshawar, along with ten teachers, has also faced suspension.

The Secretary of Education has also suspended the principal of Begum Shahab ud Din Girls High School and directed the transfer of other staff to distant areas.

According to the Education Department, directives to hold Independence Day celebrations in schools were issued well in advance.

The Education Secretary has instructed the Director of Education to take strict action against other school principals and staff who did not organize Independence Day events in their respective schools.

The incident has sparked a debate on the importance of celebrating national events in educational institutions and the responsibilities of school administrators to uphold such traditions.