Netflix Games Are Now Playable on PC and Other Devices

Netflix is expanding the reach of its gaming offerings, extending them to a wider array of devices.

Until now, the extensive assortment of games offered by the company has solely been accessible through iOS and Android platforms. However, Netflix is now leveraging its streaming technology to initiate public testing of its game collection on television sets and computers.

Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of games says:

Our goal has always been to have a game for everyone, and we are working hard to meet members where they are with an accessible, smooth and ubiquitous service. Today, we’re taking the first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix

The ongoing test phase seems to be considerably restricted for now. In the initial stages, the selection will comprise just two games: Oxenfree (recently followed by its sequel, marking Netflix’s debut into in-house game development) and the gem-mining arcade game titled Molehew’s Mining Adventure.

The beta phase is currently accessible to a limited group of Netflix subscribers located in the United Kingdom and Canada. This opportunity is available exclusively on select devices, such as Amazon Fire TV streaming media players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung smart TVs, and Walmart ONN products. Support for more will be added in the future.

You can use Netflix’s newly released controller app on phones to use them as a gamepad for your TV. When you choose a game on the TV, it will show you a QR code that you can scan to use your phone as a controller.

In the upcoming weeks, the option to experiment with the games will also be extended to Netflix’s website through compatible desktop browsers. This feature will enable users to utilize their keyboard and mouse to play games on Windows and MacOS.

Considering the complications involved with rights agreements with various publishers, the games Netflix can bring to TVs and PCs remain unclear.

Games like Kentucky Route Zero, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, or Immortality can be played natively on your phone exclusively with a Netflix subscription. However, these games are also available on alternative platforms.

