Only Male Chimpanzee at Karachi Zoo Dies

The only male chimpanzee at Karachi Zoological Garden, Raju, sadly passed away on Independence Day.

The zookeepers revealed that Raju’s unexpected demise was attributed to a heart attack.

More information will be available once a comprehensive post-mortem report is provided.

The zoo’s director shared that Raju was 26 years old at the time of his passing. His departure has left behind two female chimpanzees in the zoo.

The preliminary assessment report indicated that Raju’s cause of death was a cardiac arrest.

Notably, his lungs and kidneys displayed no abnormalities.

A consultant from the zoo mentioned that the presence of water in the chimpanzee’s nose indicated a heart issue.

“Although the lungs and kidneys appeared healthy, there was a lack of blood in the heart,” the consultant explained, emphasizing that during a heart attack, the heart doesn’t receive adequate blood supply.