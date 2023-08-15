Production of Petroleum Products Down 13% in FY23

The petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 13.39 percent during July-June 2022-23 (FY23) as its indices went down to 86.91 from 103.21 during July-June 2021-22 (FY22), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

High-speed diesel witnessed 17.09 percent negative growth as its output remained 4.655 billion liters in FY23 compared to 5.614 billion liters in FY22.

Furnace oil witnessed 14.65 negative growth in output and remained 2.191 billion liters in FY23 compared to 2.567 billion liters in FY22. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 6.63 percent and remained 867.573 million liters in FY23 compared to 813.663 million liters in FY22.

Kerosene oil witnessed 5.54 percent negative growth in FY23 and stood at 113.574 million liters compared to 120.234 million liters in FY22.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 13.67 percent negative growth in FY23 and stood at 41.448 million tons compared to 48.011 million tons in FY22.