The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output declined by 10.26 percent during the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) compared to the previous fiscal year (FY22), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the provisional Quantum Index numbers of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the LSMI output decreased by 14.96 percent for June 2023 when compared to June 2022 and increased by 0.98 percent when compared to May 2023.

The main contributors towards the decline of -10.26 percent are, food (-1.14), tobacco (-0.65), textile (-3.65) garments (2.79), petroleum products (-0.89), chemicals (-0.52), pharmaceuticals (-1.85), cement (-0.86), iron & steel products (-0.24), electrical equipment (-0.54) and automobiles (-2.21).

The production in FY23 compared to FY22 increased in wearing apparel, furniture and other manufacturing (football) while it decreased in food, tobacco, textile, coke & petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment, automobiles and other transport equipment.