Saudi Arabia Issues Important Advisory for Umrah Pilgrims as New COVID-19 Variant Emerges

Saudi Arabia’s security team has stated that those coming for the Umrah pilgrimage must wear face masks at holy sites. This comes as concerns rise globally about a new coronavirus variant.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is closely watching this new strain. From 10 July to 6 August, the number of worldwide cases shot up by a massive 80 percent, hitting around 1.5 million.

The new strain, labeled EG.5 or Eris, is related to the previously known omicron variant. It’s now found in 51 countries, including the US, China, South Korea, and Japan. Though the risk might seem low now, this variant could spread fast and lead to more infections.

Saudi officials emphasized the importance of masks. They said on social media, “When you wear a mask at the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, you’re not only protecting yourself but others too.”

Despite WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ declaration three months ago that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, he warned that the world is still in danger.

The number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has decreased worldwide since then. However, not all countries are sharing their data. Only a quarter of countries reported COVID-19 deaths last month, and just 11 percent shared figures on hospitalizations and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions.

Tedros mentioned that the threat of severe illness or death from COVID-19 is much less than last year due to vaccines, earlier detection, and better care. Yet, he warned, “The virus is still everywhere, still lethal, and still changing.”

The WHO has put out guidelines for nations, asking them to prepare a long-term plan to handle COVID-19.